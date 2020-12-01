Gold extends rebound to 2% in quick turn

Month-end flows unwind

Today's rebound in risk assets is a reminder of the power of flows. Month-end yesterday led to a series of mechanical moves and somehow gold was sucked lower in the selling.





Now it's rebounding in a powerful way, up $37 to $1814. As I wrote yesterday, there's a seasonal case for buying gold in December.





A close here would trace a nice three-candle reversal on the chart and there's fundamental tailwind as well with senators talking about a bi-partisan stimulus deal.







