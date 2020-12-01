Gold extends rebound to 2% in quick turn

Technical Analysis

Author: Adam Button | gold

Month-end flows unwind

Today's rebound in risk assets is a reminder of the power of flows. Month-end yesterday led to a series of mechanical moves and somehow gold was sucked lower in the selling.

Now it's rebounding in a powerful way, up $37 to $1814. As I wrote yesterday, there's a seasonal case for buying gold in December.

A close here would trace a nice three-candle reversal on the chart and there's fundamental tailwind as well with senators talking about a bi-partisan stimulus deal.

Month-end flows unwind

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose