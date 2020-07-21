Gold extends the run to the upside and reaches the highest level since September 2011

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | gold

Extended above $1840

the price of gold continues its run to the upside. The high price traded to $1841.65. That's the highest level since the week of September 16, 2011. The all-time high price comes in at $1921.17. That was during the week of September 9, 2011.  The current price is trading at $1839.40. That's up $21.63 or 1.2%

Drilling to the daily chart below, the next topside trend line Scott across at $1852.74 and above that at $1860.23.

Gold on the daily chart

