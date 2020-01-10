Gold finds a bid as volatile weeks winds down. Watch the close

Technical Analysis

Gold flirts with close above the September high

Gold is up $8 to the best levels of the day to $1560 as it nears the late-day highs on Wednesday.

In the bigger picture, I think the weekly close matters. A close above the September high of $1557 would help to keep the uptrend intact despite the wild jump and reversal in the middle of the week.

We're still in the heart of a seasonal tailwind, especially ahead of Chinese holidays that run from Jan 24-30. That still leaves two weeks of run time.

