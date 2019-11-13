Gold gets a push higher on the US/China trade headlines

Looking at the daily chart above, the low price yesterday stalled right around the 38.2% retracement of the move up from the May low at the $1446.04 level (the low price reached $1445.70). That hold helped to give a technical boost to the price. Having said that, the 100 day moving average (blue line in the chart above) comes in at $1478.12. It will take a move above that level to turn the bias more to the upside.