Gold gets a push higher on the US/China trade headlines
Technical Analysis
The precious metal is up over $10
The US/China trade headlines help to send the price of gold to new session highs. The precious metal is up about $10 at $1466.35. The low price reached $1455.87. The high price reached $1467.12.
Looking at the daily chart above, the low price yesterday stalled right around the 38.2% retracement of the move up from the May low at the $1446.04 level (the low price reached $1445.70). That hold helped to give a technical boost to the price. Having said that, the 100 day moving average (blue line in the chart above) comes in at $1478.12. It will take a move above that level to turn the bias more to the upside.