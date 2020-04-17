Gold goes in search of a break under $1,700

Technical Analysis

Author: Justin Low | gold

Gold falls below the $1,700 level

Gold H1 17-04
See here for global coronavirus case data
Sellers are exerting more dominance as price action now falls below key near-term levels around $1,700-05 pointed out earlier. The next key level to watch will be the 200-hour MA (blue line) at around $1,690.71.

If that gives way, sellers will seize near-term control and the downside momentum will build further for gold in the sessions ahead.

It's all about risk appetite right now and the market is continuing to keep a more risk-on mood as we begin European trading. US futures are still up by over 3% while bond yields are also tracing higher, with 10-year Treasury yields up by 3.4 bps to 0.66%.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose