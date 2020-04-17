Gold goes in search of a break under $1,700

Gold falls below the $1,700 level

Sellers are exerting more dominance as price action now falls below key near-term levels around $1,700-05 pointed out earlier. The next key level to watch will be the 200-hour MA (blue line) at around $1,690.71.





If that gives way, sellers will seize near-term control and the downside momentum will build further for gold in the sessions ahead.





It's all about risk appetite right now and the market is continuing to keep a more risk-on mood as we begin European trading. US futures are still up by over 3% while bond yields are also tracing higher, with 10-year Treasury yields up by 3.4 bps to 0.66%.



