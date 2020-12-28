Gold has another look at $1900

Earlier test failed





It's been a volatile day in gold trading.





It was the early winner on the US stimulus bill and quickly rose as the market opened for the week, touching $1900.31 from $1877 at the open.





After the momentary trade above $1900, it was sold hard and fell down to $1868. Now it's making another run at $1900 as we inch toward January -- which is a very strong seasonal month for gold.





At last trade, it's up $12 to $1895 with the 100-dma at $1898.







Look at the chart, it will need to get above last Monday's high of $1906 to clear the near-term resistance.

