Gold has taken another step lower. Trades down near 2% on the day

Earlier, the price 1st test the 100 moving average and bounced, before moving below at $1851.05. The corrective move higher, off of earlier lows, stalled against that 100 our moving average level keeping the bears/sellers in control.





The next downside target comes in against its 200 hour moving average at $1827.51.Risk remains the 100 hour moving average.





Should the 200 hour moving average be broken, the next target would be the November 25, 26, 27 highs around the $1800 level.

