Gold higher but the bounce has a dead-cat flavour

Technical Analysis

Author: Adam Button | gold

Gold up $10 on the day

Gold up $10 on the day
Is anything more hated than gold right now?

Sentiment has turned wildly against the shiny stuff as bitcoin and other high-flying cryptocurrencies steal its luster. Add in the technical break below the November lows and it's tough to find a short-term bull.

Given the chart and the negative seasonals right now, I can see the point the bears are making but I think there's case to be made for scaling in from $1700 to $1670 wit ha stop below. If that cracks though, we could be talking about $1500 once again even though that seems insane in a world of money printing and record deficits.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose