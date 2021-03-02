Gold higher but the bounce has a dead-cat flavour

Gold up $10 on the day





Is anything more hated than gold right now?



Sentiment has turned wildly against the shiny stuff as bitcoin and other high-flying cryptocurrencies steal its luster. Add in the technical break below the November lows and it's tough to find a short-term bull.





Given the chart and the negative seasonals right now, I can see the point the bears are making but I think there's case to be made for scaling in from $1700 to $1670 wit ha stop below. If that cracks though, we could be talking about $1500 once again even though that seems insane in a world of money printing and record deficits.



