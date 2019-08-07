Gold trades at $1500 for the first time in over 6 years

Highest level since April 2013





The run higher continues as flight to safety flows dominate.





US stocks are tumbling with the Dow down -568 points or -2.11%. The S&P index is down 1.89% and the NASDAQ index is down -1.63%.





US yields are also tumbling with the 10 year down 9.7 basis points at 1.606%. There was a research report from PIMCO saying US yields going negative is a possibility.













Pres. Trump is focused on the Fed today, tweeting:





Crude oil is tumbling as well. It is down over $2.00 or -3.8% at $51.56.

The price of gold has reached the 1500 level for the first time in over six years (April 2013). In the process the pair has now moved above the 50% retracement of the move down from the 2011 high price at $1483. That is now a close risk level for longs.