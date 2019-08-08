Gold holds steady close to $1,500 as buyers look to keep up the momentum on the week
Technical Analysis
Gold is near unchanged levels on the day as we enter the European morning
Price is holding just above the $1,500 level for now but the near-term picture sees price action sitting in a bit of a descending channel after topping at $1,510.46 overnight.
It's a bit too early to read this as a top for gold but with markets looking flip-floppy it may not be surprising to see some money being taken off the table for the time being.
Gold has been on a solid run this week with price rising by more than 4% thus far. If buyers are able to lean towards a test of yesterday's high and close above $1,500 this week, that's a solid platform to build on for further momentum moving forward.
In the bigger picture, there isn't much of a threat stopping gold from a break higher well beyond the $1,500 level. As such, look out for the key figure level ahead of the close this week as well as the 50.0 retracement level @ $1,483.80 in the event of any retracement in the upcoming sessions.