Gold in a bit of trouble as yields track higher on the day

Technical Analysis

Author: Justin Low | gold

Gold is threatening a firm break below its 200-hour moving average

Gold vs yields
ForexLive
Gold is down to session lows for the day as bonds see added selling, resulting in a move higher across yen pairs as noted earlier as well.

Amid some profit-taking activity in US trading on Friday, gold saw a bit of a recovery but has been steadily weaker in the new week ahead of the US-China trade deal signing.

Markets are keeping a mildly more positive risk tone and that continues to reverberate in European morning trade.

Gold H1 13-01
Notably for gold, price is threatening a firm break of the 200-hour MA (blue line) after sellers have failed on a couple of attempts in doing so over the past few trading days.

The recovery on Friday saw price action rejected at the 100-hour MA (red line) and now sellers look to seize near-term control in trying to angle for a move lower.

The key near-term level to watch out for now will be the 9 January low @ $1,540.33. A break below that should accelerate losses for gold. That said, keep an eye out on US-China trade developments - especially the details of the deal - this week.

Any setback on that end could give reason for gold buyers to step back into the picture.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose