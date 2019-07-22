Gold is flat today but plenty on the calendar to watch for

Gold up $1 today

Gold jumped on Thursday to hit a multi-year high only to give it all back a day later. The jump came on 50 bps cut talk from Williams, which the Fed later denied.





The chart has held near the range-break today but it's not doing much.



Understandably, the market is focused on the central bank decisions coming up.





Those include:

July 25 - ECB



July 30 - BOJ



July 31 - FOMC



The market is still trying to sort-out whether this is the start of a global easing cycle or just a rate cut here and there. I'm not sure we're going to get the final answer by the end of the month, but we will get some hints.





I talk about gold starting at 5:05 here:



