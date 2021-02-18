Gold is on the razor's edge

Technical Analysis

Author: Adam Button | gold

Gold touches $1768

Gold is back to flat on the day but slipped to as low as $1768.

The low in November was $1764 and the May 2020 high was $1765 so this is a key zone. I saw a tweet yesterday that I liked; it said "how many Hail Mary's are you saying if you're long this chart?"
There isn't much support below the November low.

I have been surprised at just how negative that commentary has turned on gold. Suddenly everyone is very cautious, including Jeff Gundlach who tweeted this today.

gundlachI agree that bitcoin appears to be eating gold's lunch and the preferred currency debasement trade.

I will say that sentiment also got very negative in late November and then there was a short turnaround but it ran into that early-November high and that looks like a genuine double top.

I go back to the seasonals and the tailwind from that is now over after providing another good trade this year.
