Gold is still stuck in an up and down range but buyers are trying again to push higher
Technical Analysis
A series of bullish clues in trading on Monday
There was a series of successive bullish technical clues in the gold hourly chart during Monday's trading.
- The swing low on Monday stalled right at a lower trend line and bounced (trendline is at $1415.52 currently)
- The price moved above the 100 hour moving average (blue line) at $1420.83
- The price moved above the 200 hour moving average (greenline) at $1424.05
- The price moved above a top side trendline at the same $1424.05 area
Absent that (and a further extension below the 100 hour moving average - blue line) and the buyers are in firm control, with the high from July 25 at $1433.84 as the next target followed by swing highs from June 25 and July 3 at the $1437.88-$1439.21 area.