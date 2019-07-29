Gold is still stuck in an up and down range but buyers are trying again to push higher

A series of bullish clues in trading on Monday

There was a series of successive bullish technical clues in the gold hourly chart during Monday's trading.









The swing low on Monday stalled right at a lower trend line and bounced (trendline is at $1415.52 currently) The price moved above the 100 hour moving average (blue line) at $1420.83 The price moved above the 200 hour moving average (greenline) at $1424.05 The price moved above a top side trendline at the same $1424.05 area Those moves, tilts the bias more to the upside (more bullish). It will now take a move back below the trend line and the 200 hour moving average at the $1424.05 level to give the buyers some cause for concern. Those moves, tilts the bias more to the upside (more bullish). It will now take a move back below the trend line and the 200 hour moving average at the $1424.05 level to give the buyers some cause for concern.





Absent that (and a further extension below the 100 hour moving average - blue line) and the buyers are in firm control, with the high from July 25 at $1433.84 as the next target followed by swing highs from June 25 and July 3 at the $1437.88-$1439.21 area.



