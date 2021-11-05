Gold is thinking about making a break

Two impressive days for gold

Central banks pulling back from hawkish talk has been a tailwind for gold in the back half of this week. That's led to an impressive rebound from $1760 to $1813. At today's high of $1815, gold traded at the best levels since September 6.





The gold chart is a fascinating one. It's been in a long period of consolidation with a triple bottom at $1675 and a series of lower highs. With the rally today, that series of lower highs is being threatened but it will take a move above $1834 to confirm it.





With a rise to that level, we would also challenge the long-term downtrend.





Finally, we're about to embark on a strong seasonal period for gold and that should also be a tailwind.





I'll be keeping a close eye on precious metals in the week ahead.





