Gold looks to test $1900 and the all-time high price of $1921.17

Up over $26 on the day.







Meanwhile silver today is trading just below unchanged on the day at $22.98. It's high price reached $23.27 while its low price extended to $22.35. The recent high has traded at the highest level since September 2013.





Yesterday the price of silver rose over 7.7% on the day. That far outpaced the rise in gold. However, looking at its daily chart, the rising silver is no where near the 2011 all-time high price that peaked around $50.





In the short term, the price of silver has outpaced the recent move to the upside in gold. However in the longer term, gold far a paces the rise of silver.









the price of gold continues its run to the upside. It is currently up over $26 or 1.4% at $1897.50. The high price reached $1898.08. It is just short of the $1900 level. The all-time high price for gold is also being approached at $1921.17. That was reached on September 6, 2011.