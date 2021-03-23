Crude lower. Yields lower. Stocks lower. Dollar higher

Coming into the close markets seeing moves.





Dollar. The USD still remains below the JPY as the strongest of the major currencies, but continues to move to highs for the day. The dollar is trading at or near highs vs the EUR, GBP, CHF, CAD and NZD. It is still lower vs the JPY and off highs vs AUD, but dollar buying is still dominant

Bond yields. The 10 year yield is trading down -7.2 basis points at 1.6224%. The yield has moved below its 200 hour moving average at 1.63%. Back on March 11, the yield move below the moving average only to bounce back higher intraday. Prior to that the price had not materially below the 200 hour moving average since January 29.

Crude oil.in crude oil is trading down over $4 or -6.64% at $57.47. The low at price just reached $57.32. The price has now will moved below the 50% midpoint of the 2021 at $57.67. The next target comes in at a February 12 low at $57.06 trading range at $57.67

Stocks: US stocks are moving lower with 15 minutes left to trade. The NASDAQ is down over -1.1%. The Dow industrial average is also down -1% while the S&P index is down -0.8%

