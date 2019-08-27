Gold makes new highs. Buyers push off support and through some overhead resistance.
Technical Analysis
Back above Mid August highs after correction lower.
The price of gold is pushing to new session highs. The spot price is currently trading at $1539.75 that's up $12.56 or 0.83%. The high just take to $1540.07.
Technically, the price corrected yesterday after a gap higher opening. However, the price could not move below its 50% retracement of the recent spike higher on the hourly chart. That 50% level comes in at $1524.32. The low for the day reached $1525.78.
The last few hours of trading has seen the price moved back above its August 13 high at $1535.11. That level is now close risk for longs/buyers.
The high price from Monday reached up to $1555.07. That is now the next target if the close support at $1535.11 can now hold.
The US major indices indices are now trading in negative territory - giving up earlier gains. Also yields continue to move lower with the 2-10 spread getting more negative. That has led to some safe haven flows into precious metal.