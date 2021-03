200 hour MA breached at $1732.21









The price of gold is trading near session lows and in the process, has moved below the 200 hour MA at $1732.21. The price yesterday and again on Thursday of last week, moved below the MA but only briefly. Today's move is showing more momentum. Stay below that MA will keep the sellers more in control now. The next target comes at the low from last week at $1719.28.