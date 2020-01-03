Gold moves closer to the 2019 high

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | gold

2019 high at $1557.11. The high today reached $1551.52

The price of gold is currently up close to $20 on the day at $1549.04. The high price extended to $1551.52.  In the process it got within $6 of the 2019 high price of $1557.11. That price was the highest level since January 2013.  Needless to say represents a key upside target.  A break above would have traders thinking toward the $1600 level for the precious metal.  

The price of gold is getting near its 2019 high at $1557.11.
Drilling down to the hourly chart, the price did correct intraday today but was able to stay above a broken trend line (currently at the $1539.50 level). On the topside, another trendline comes in at $1556.74. That is near the 2019 high and help solidify the area as a key technical target (and could find resistance sellers).  

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose