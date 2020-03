Volatile trading conditions in the precious metal









Since bottoming near the 38.2% retracement, the price has moved back higher and currently trades near unchanged levels at $1671.60 (down $-0.70 on the day).



ForexLive

The price of gold is moving back toward unchanged after plunging earlier in the day. The price high for the day reached $1690. The price plunged near $58 from the high to a low price of $1642.73.