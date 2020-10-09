Gold nears the downtrend from the record high, breaks $1900

Technical Analysis

Author: Adam Button | gold

Gold can't be pinned down

There are two lines of thinking on the easy-money trade (low rates & high government spending):

  1. Bet on it now because Democrats are way ahead in the polls
  2. Wait and see what the election brings
I lean to option #2 but maybe I'm being overly cautious. In the past two days, the market has piled into option #1.

We're seeing it again today with gold climbing alongside the commodity currencies, along with a small slump in the US dollar overall. The yen crosses are particularly compelling from a technical perspective but gold is also notable, because it's rangebound but nearing some technical resistance.


