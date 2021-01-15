Gold nears the lows of the week as decline extends to $20

Strong dollar, weak gold





Gold initially rose on Biden's stimulus plan but there's been a sharp turnaround on the 'sell the fact' trade across everything.





The US dollar is strong across the board and that's putting pressure on gold.







Monday's low of $1817 will need to hold to keep the bulls in the game. The lowest close since Dec 1 was also $1827, where it's trading right now.





Gold had been trading between the 55-dma and 200-dma but it's breaking to the downside now. Those look on track to create a death cross.