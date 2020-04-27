Gold not having a good day, but holds above MA support

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | gold

200 hour moving average at $1707.11 currently

Gold is not having a good day (for the bulls at least). The price is down $19.16 or -1.11% at $1710.59. The low price extended to $1706.30. The high was up at $1729.06.

Technically looking at the hourly chart, the low price for the day did reach down to test its 200 hour moving average at $1707.11 (the low is just below that level at $1706.30).  The quick rebound off the break of that line, is keeping the buyers more in control.  However a move below could solicit more probing to the downside.

A trendline connecting the March 20 low to the April 21 low cuts across at $1698.50 (and moving higher).  Move below that level and the low price from last week at $1659.55 would be eyed followed by the 38.2% at $1635.70. 

Adam posted his views and those of the market in a post last week HERE.  

See here for global coronavirus case data
