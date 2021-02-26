Gold plunges on break of the Nov/Feb lows

Technical Analysis

Author: Adam Button | gold

Breakdown in gold

Breakdown in gold
Gold is crumbling, falling sharply for the second day and breaking the Nov/Feb double bottom at $1765.

The break has sparked a heavy wave of selling and a $38 decline to $1731, which is the lowest since late June.

There isn't much standing in the way of a fall to $1700 or the June low of $1680.

The 100-day moving average will also fall below the 200-dma tomorrow, creating a death cross. In addition, seasonals are now negative for awhile.


Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose