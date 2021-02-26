Gold plunges on break of the Nov/Feb lows

Breakdown in gold





Gold is crumbling, falling sharply for the second day and breaking the Nov/Feb double bottom at $1765.



The break has sparked a heavy wave of selling and a $38 decline to $1731, which is the lowest since late June.





There isn't much standing in the way of a fall to $1700 or the June low of $1680.





The 100-day moving average will also fall below the 200-dma tomorrow, creating a death cross. In addition, seasonals are now negative for awhile.









