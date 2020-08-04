Gold races higher and away from its 100 hour moving average in the process. New all time highs.

The price of gold is currently up $15.39 or 0.78% $1992.30. The high price extended to $1994.47. The low price reached $1966.95.





Technically, the lows both today and yesterday found buyers near its 100 hour moving average (blue line in the chart above). The inability to move below that 100 hour moving average kept the buyers in control as the market consolidated as the price corrected off all time high levels.





The move to the upside has now taken out the high price from yesterday, and in the process, makes today's high the new all time high price for the precious metal.



