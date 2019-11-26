Gold rebounds from two week low to the highs of the day

Gold looks to end a four-day losing streak

Gold has rebounded from a low of $1450 to $1460 in the past hour.







A close at the lows would have been the worst since August but the precious metal has turned around and is now trading up $4.50 on the day.





There isn't a particular catalyst for gold but we're nearing the seasonally-strong Dec- Feb period.





However if this rally falls flat and the November low of $1445 breaks, then we could be en route to a test of the 200-day moving average at $1399.



