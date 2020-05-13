Gold rises to the highs of the week as bull flag stretches

Technical Analysis

Author: Adam Button | gold

What's happening in gold

Gold is at the highs of the day, up $11 to $1713 as the US dollar weakens across the board. The 0.6% rise boosts gold to the highest since Friday but in the big picture, the consoldation around $1700 continues.

The chart appears to be a bull flag but the idea here is to go with a break in either direction.
The fundamentals for gold are great but I worry about another downdraft if risk assets take a hit. Powell today is a big risk. There has been talk about negative rates and other Fed members have been trying to stamp that out but I worry the market has priced in a chance of it and that Powell will have to stamp it out.

In terms of a call, David Rosenberg is out today with a note saying his highest conviction call is to buy gold.

The only way we don't end up with more deflation is because localizing global supply chains, stagnant productivity and a higher government presence in the economy will impinge upon the aggregate supply curve. In fact, if you have a three- to five-year view, a strong case can be made that stagflation is going to emerge as a new secular theme once demand conditions stabilize. Either way, gold comes out a winner, and is my highest conviction call, if for no other reason than supply growth is pretty constant at about 1 per cent a year, whereas the production of the money supply right now is running at 30 per cent.
He joins Druckenmiller and Tudor Jones among others who are banging the drum for gold.

See here for global coronavirus case data
