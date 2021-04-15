Gold springs higher to break the March/April double top

Author: Adam Button | gold

Just when it looked like gold had formed a double top, it's broken out to the upside. Falling Treasury yields and the 'buy everything' mode in the markets at the moment have given a big lift to gold today. It's up $27 to $1763, which is the highest since February 25.
It looked like a firm rejection of the March high last week but gold has regrouped on falling yields. Today the US 30-year is down 8 bps to 2.23% and touching the 50-dma for the first time this year.


