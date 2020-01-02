Gold starts the year strong in rally to three-month high

Gold up $11





Gold is off to a sizzling start in New York trading. It's up $11.44 to $1528.90 after a quick rise above Monday's high of $1525.





The gain marks a fresh three-month high for gold and we're now testing the September high at $1535.







There is an early-year seasonal tailwind for gold that I've written about extensively . I warned about it kicking in early on a front-run and that's what happened last week.





Gold is a nice place to be right now because there's a tailwind and money will also flow into it if/when the non-stop rally in stock markets corrects.

