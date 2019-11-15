Gold stays pressured on the day as yields creep back higher

Gold slips to a session low of $1,462.50

Price is slipping a little as gold is now down by 0.6% on the day and approaching a test of the 100-hour MA (red line). Buyers will look to lean on that level for some support but a break below that will see sellers gain near-term control instead.





The move lower in gold comes after a bit of a U-turn with bond yields also creeping back up on the session now:









For gold, buyers failed to build on some momentum from earlier in the week as the upside recovery stalled at the 200-hour MA (blue line) in overnight trading.





As such, buyers and sellers are now doing battle in between the 100-hour MA and 200-hour MA to determine where price action will break out next.



