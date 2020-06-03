Gold takes it on the chin today

Technically, the price fell below it 100 and 200 hour MAs today, corrected up to retest the 200 hour moving average and found willing sellers. That got the ball rolling to the downside.





The low price for the day did extend below recent swing lows from May 27 and May 11. However, the price has rotated back up toward the 1700 level. We currently trade around $1699





Stocks have lost some of their upside momentum which may help a rebound idea Lisa slowing of the downward bias. A move back above the $1700 level and then above the swing low going back to May 28 at $1711.40 would give buyers more hope.



