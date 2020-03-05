Gold tests February 25 high. A close above $1659.38 would be the highest close since 2013

Also moves above the highest close going back to February 8, 2013









The high price today got close to the high price from February 25 at $1664.04. A move above that level would only have the high from February at $1689.31 as the next target.





The highs close for the year comes in at $1659.38. A close above that level will be the highest close going back to February 8, 2013. Important? I think so especially if momentum can develop above that level.







ForexLive The corrective low reached on Friday did fine support near the 50 day moving average. The low on that day reached $1563.05.. The price has rebounded 6% since reaching out low.

The price of gold is currently trading up $21.23 at $1658.16. The high price for the day reached $1662.58. The low extended to $1635.07.