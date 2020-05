Trendline currently comes in at $1722.25. Price ticking above that level.

the price of gold has moved above a topside trend line connecting highs from April 14 and April 23. The trendline cuts across at $1722.25. Also near the level is the high price from last week at $1723.13. The high price just tick to $1723.61.









Key break for spot gold. Stay above and we should see further upside momentum in the precious metal.