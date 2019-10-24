Gold threatens to break above the recent downtrend

Gold up $10 on the day





Gold is up $10.50 to $1502 as the focus moves to the Federal Reserve and the risks around trade. Earnings have also raised some eyebrows, especially in industrials. On the conference call today, 3M warned that its growth will be down mid-single digits in China next year.





There is a well-defined downtrend in gold that's being challenged at the moment. I tend to draw these kinds of trends with a thick marker so I'd like to see something +1510 to say it's definitively broken but we're at a two-week high at the moment and back above $1500 so the bias it towards more strength on a break.







