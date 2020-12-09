Gold tilting to the downside. Down around $17

Retest its 100 hour moving average

The price of gold has moved to a new session low at $1849.60. The price currently trades at $1854 or down around $17.











Technically on the move to the downside today, the price has retested its 100 hour moving average at $1851.04. The low price did dipped below that level, but quickly rebounded (see blue line in the chart above).





On Monday, the price also tried to trade below its 100 hour moving average only to find buyers. Watch that level for clues from a technical perspective. Move below would be more bearish. For now staying above keeps the dip buyers in play despite the fall today. Now would expect more stops on the next move below however.







