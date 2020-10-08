Gold trades at new session lows

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | gold

Reached a high today of $1900.64

The price of gold has given up its gains for the day and trades at new session lows. 

Gold
The precious metal traded up as high as $1900.64, before losing steam after hopes for a stimulus deal started to fade.  The price is currently trading at $1882.70, $-4.79 or -0.25%

The low for the day has reached $1882.30.

Looking at the daily chart below, the low for the week reached $1872.98 yesterday. That was just below the 50% retracement of the move up from the June low at $1873.22. A move below that level would have traders targeting the 100 day moving average at $1860.44. At the end of September that moving average line was tested and found support buyers. A move below that level would be more bearish for the precious metal.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose