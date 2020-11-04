Gold trades above and below unchanged in the NA session so far

What we know technically.





Looking at the hourly chart above, the lows for the day in the Asian and the London morning session stalled near the 100 hour MA. The Asian low dipped marginally below the MA level but rebounded fairly quickly. The London low, stalled just ahead of that MA line. The 100 hour MA is a key technical level going forward. It is currently at $1887.76 (and moving higher).





On the topside, watch the $1910.61 to $1914.63 area. That is home to a number of swing areas going back to mid-October. At the high today, the price did peek above the area to the high at $1916.59, but reversed lower.



