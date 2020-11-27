Gold tumbles below the $1800 level





Technically, looking at the daily chart, the price moved below its 200 day moving average today near the $1800 level at $1799.79. The next downside target comes in at the 50% retracement of the move up from the 2020 low in March. That level comes in at $1763.51.





Drilling to the hourly chart below, the Price action over the last month or so has seen the MAs do a decent job of stalling any rallies. That The sellers more in control. Today, the fall below the $1800 level which was a lower earlier in the week, triggered stops. The price has subsequently fallen below a lower trendline on the hourly chart at $1787.26. That is now a close risk level for sellers. Better resistance would be the $1800 are level.



