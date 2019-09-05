Gold tumbles lower as traders get out of safety trades. Yields are also moving sharply higher

Technically, the price cracked below the 100/200 hour MAs at $1535 area and ran lower

The price of gold is getting hammered. The snapshot is showing the price down $34 or -2.21% at $1518.40. Risk off sentiment has sent the price to the downside today.









Technically, looking at the hourly chart, the price moved below its 100 and 200 hour moving averages at the $1535 area, and selling intensified. We are currently down testing the most recent lows at the from August 30 at $1517. The low just reached $1518.07. The 50% retracement of the move up from the August 13 swing low comes in at $1518.55.





A move below this area would look toward the 61.8% retracement at $1509.46. That level is near swing highs going back to August 20.







As I type the price is tumbling even further with a new low being reached at $1515.70.







Also helping the downside today is the sharp rise in treasury yields: