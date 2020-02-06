Gold up near $10 on the day, but running into topside MA resistance

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | gold

100 hour MA on Gold is up at $1567.14

The price of gold is trading up about $9.50 on the day at $1565.50 currently. The high for the day reached $1568.31.  That high peaked above the 100 hour MA (blue line currently at $1567.14).  Close enough.  Sellers have leaned against the level.   

100 hour MA on Gold is up at $1567.14

The price of gold has risen despite a stronger USD and risk on flows.  Helping is that interest rates have declined.  So there is a bit of disconnect in the markets.  

What we do know is that the 100 hour MA is stalling the rally so far.  Key level.  

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose