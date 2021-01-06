Gold wipes out most of the 2021 gain in a test of support

Big test for gold

Gold is focused on greater competition from fixed income rather than prospects for runaway deficits and dollar devaluation.

That's led to a sharp fall in gold. It's down $41 to $1908.

The first line of support on my chart is $1906, which is the December high. That's followed by $1900.

Our friends at Newsquawk also highlight the effect of real yields. They're moving higher today and they have tracked gold fairly well lately.
gold and real yields
I think this is a buying opportunity for precious metals once it all shakes out. The dollar isn't going to turn around on this vote and the Fed is a long ways from hiking rates, no matter what the Senate does.

