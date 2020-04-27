Goldman Sachs technical analysis looking for USD top

Technical Analysis

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | usd

Via GS on the US dollar index

  • Elliott Wave and momentum analysis point to a medium term top 
  • turn in trend ahead of 103.82, the Jan 2016 high and multi-year range highs 
  • Multi-month downside targets are seen to back to the 88.46/88.25
  • 1st sign of downside potential would come on a break below 96.20
  • confirmation would come from a break of 2yr channel support (now 95.00)
    A move through the 103.82/104.21 resistance zone would invalidate the bearish view and point to renewed upside potential. 

