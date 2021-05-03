As the rotation out of tech into cyclicals continues, what key earnings will be released this week
Earnings releases for this weekThe rotation out of tech into cycles has the Nasdaq down and the Dow up today. The NASDAQ is currently down 57 points or -0.41% 13906.21. Meanwhile the Dow is up 313 points or 0.93% at 34189.
Last week was a key week for high tech/big cap with Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Tesla all reporting. By and large the earnings outpaced expectations by healthy amounts. Nevertheless, investors could not keep momentum going (and for some the prices moved lower despite beats).
So what earnings are on the schedule this week:
Monday after the close:
- Robot
Tuesday:
- Pfizer
- CVS health
- Corsair
- Under Armour
- ConocoPhillips
- Skillz
- Activision/Blizzard
- Zillow Group
- Lyft
- Xilinx
Wednesday
- Hilton
- PayPal
- Rocket Companies
- Etsy
- Uber
- Tullio
- Marathon oil
Thursday
- Moderna
- Viacom CBS
- Regeneron
- Wayfare
- Square
- Roku
- AMC
- Peleton
- Beyond Meat
- Dropbox
- GoPro
Friday:
- Draft Kings
- Nikola