As the rotation out of tech into cyclicals continues, what key earnings will be released this week

Earnings releases for this week





Last week was a key week for high tech/big cap with Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Tesla all reporting. By and large the earnings outpaced expectations by healthy amounts. Nevertheless, investors could not keep momentum going (and for some the prices moved lower despite beats).





So what earnings are on the schedule this week:

Monday after the close:

Robot Tuesday: Pfizer



CVS health

Corsair



Under Armour



ConocoPhillips



Skillz

Activision/Blizzard



Zillow Group

Lyft

Xilinx

Wednesday

Hilton



PayPal



Rocket Companies



Etsy

Uber

Tullio



Marathon oil

Thursday Moderna



Viacom CBS



Regeneron



Wayfare

Square



Roku

AMC

Peleton

Beyond Meat



Dropbox



GoPro Friday: Draft Kings



Nikola Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

The rotation out of tech into cycles has the Nasdaq down and the Dow up today. The NASDAQ is currently down 57 points or -0.41% 13906.21. Meanwhile the Dow is up 313 points or 0.93% at 34189.