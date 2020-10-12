US stocks end the session higher but come off the best levels of the day
NASDAQ index has its best day since September 9The major indices are all closing higher with the NASDAQ index leading the way.
Highlights include
- major indices rise for the 4th consecutive day
- NASDAQ index has its best day cents September 9
- S&P and NASDAQ close lesson 2% below its all-time high
- 10 of 11 sectors in the S&P rise materials move lower
- record close for the Dow transports
- The S&P index rose 56.99 points or 1.64% at 3534.12. The my price reached 3549.85. The low price extended to 3499.61
- The NASDAQ index close up 296.31 points or 2.56% at 11876.25. It's high price reached 11965.53. The low extended to 11704.133
- The Dow industrial average rose 250.62 points or 0.88% at 28837.52 The high price reached 28957.90. The low price extended to 28659.67.
Apple shares outperformed with a 6.26% gain. The company will release their new iPhone on October 13. Amazon also outperformed with a 4.75% gain. The delayed Amazon prime day(s) will be on October 13 and October 14.
Other big gainers today included:
- Twitter, +5.1%
- Chewy, +4.63%
- Facebook, +4.26%
- Morgan Stanley, +3.91%
- Alphabet, +3.6%
- Nvidia, +3.37%
- Goldman Sachs, +3.18%