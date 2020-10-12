US stocks end the session higher but come off the best levels of the day

NASDAQ index has its best day since September 9





Highlights include

major indices rise for the 4th consecutive day



NASDAQ index has its best day cents September 9



S&P and NASDAQ close lesson 2% below its all-time high



10 of 11 sectors in the S&P rise materials move lower



record close for the Dow transports

A final look at the closing numbers shows:

The S&P index rose 56.99 points or 1.64% at 3534.12. The my price reached 3549.85. The low price extended to 3499.61

The NASDAQ index close up 296.31 points or 2.56% at 11876.25. It's high price reached 11965.53. The low extended to 11704.133

The Dow industrial average rose 250.62 points or 0.88% at 28837.52 The high price reached 28957.90. The low price extended to 28659.67. Apple shares outperformed with a 6.26% gain. The company will release their new iPhone on October 13. Amazon also outperformed with a 4.75% gain. The delayed Amazon prime day(s) will be on October 13 and October 14.



Other big gainers today included:

Twitter, +5.1%



Chewy, +4.63%

Facebook, +4.26%

Morgan Stanley, +3.91%



Alphabet, +3.6%

Nvidia, +3.37%



Goldman Sachs, +3.18%

The major indices are all closing higher with the NASDAQ index leading the way.