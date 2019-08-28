Higher close for US equities with the Dow leading the way

2 of 3 days higher.

Earlier in the day, when stocks opened lower, the headline was "Stocks down - 4 of 5 days lower".





Now after a higher close, the headline reads "Stock up - 2 of 3 days higher"





Both are NOT fake news, but the 2nd one is the reality for the day.





US major indices are ending higher with the Dow stocks leading the way today.



The final numbers are showing:

The S&P index rose 18.78 points or 0.65% at 2887.94.

The Nasdaq index rose 29.937 points or 0.38% at 7856.88

The Dow rose 258.20 points or 1.00% at 26036.10. The biggest Dow 30 winners on the day included:



