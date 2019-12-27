I hearby declare the Canadian dollar as the major currency of the year
Technical Analysis
...and the award goes to
This might be a dangerous move in light of the pound's 0.8% climb against the US dollar today but with barely two days of trading left in 2019, I don't think it's going to be able to catch the loonie, which boasts a 1.5 pp lead.
Here is the major currency leaderboard for 2019:
I could lament the lack of sizeable moves and volatility but that horse has been beaten to death. Instead, I'll give the loonie its moment in the sun.
Even expanding into the broader universe of currencies, only the Russian ruble, Israeli shekel, Thai baht and a couple thinly traded currencies outpaced the loonie.
At the same time, we hardly hear any talk about Canada. Even with this modest gain, the loonie has an abundance of things going for it, especially in a world of improving growth.
I'll save that for another post and instead highlight how a technical breakdown below 1.3000 would continue a series of of lower highs and take out the lows of the year.
1.20 anyone?