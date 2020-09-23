If gold looks bad, take a look at silver

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | silver

Down -23% from the August high

As the price of spot gold sheds another $35 or so dollars and trades below $1900 after trading as high as $2075 in August. The move from the high has now taken the price down 10.25% or so and tests the August 12 low at $1863 (the low today reached $1862.57). The next key target area comes at the rising 100 day moving average at $1842.46. The 38.2% retracement of the move up from the March 2020 low (low for the year) comes in at $1837.13. That area is key....

Gold is down 10%
Although gold seems under extreme pressure, you should look at silver. 

Looking at its daily chart, it is down over 23% from the high prices seen in August at $29.85. The low today reached $22.94. That is still only to the 38.2% retracement of the 2020 trading range (at $22.90). A move below the $22.90 would have the traders targeting the 100 day moving average at $21.64.

Both gold and silver seem to be following along with the dollars fortunes. If the dollar moves higher, gold/silver are moving lower with silver leading the way.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose