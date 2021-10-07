If the buyers are to take back control in the NZDUSD, now is the time.

100/200 hour MA need to be broken and stay broken if the buyers are to take control

It's now or never for the buyers in the NZDUSD.









Well maybe not "never" but the buyers need to show their hand soon if they want more control, and that would come on a break of the near converged 100 and 200 hour moving averages at 0.6937 area.





Admittedly, the price (and buyers) tried earlier in the day to break above that level, only to fail.





However, on the moves to the downside, the sellers had their shot below the 0.69152 to 0.69204 swing area as well. Each move below that support area also failed.





So the buyers have their next shot. Can the price get and stay above the MA levels? It's now or never (at least in the short term).