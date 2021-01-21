Intel earnings after the close... wait they are being reported early

$1.52 vs 1.10 Est Revenues $20B vs 17.5B estimate

Intel earnings will be announced after the close. The firm is expected to earn $1.10 per share on revenue of $17.48 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were $1.52 per share on revenue of $20.21 billion.





The firm announced earlier this month the Pat Gelsinger would take over from current CEO Bob Swan in February. Gelsinger previously worked at Intel for 30 years before becoming CEO at VMware.





WAIT.... the firms earnings seem to been announced early and are better than expectations.





Earnings-per-share came in at $1.52 vs. $1.10 estimate. Revenues are $20 billion vs. $17.5 billion estimate.







Intel sees 2021 revenues at $75.3 billion vs. estimate of $70.4 billion.

Sees 2021 adjusted earnings-per-share $4.90 vs. estimate of $4.53.

Sees 1st quarter adjusted earnings-per-share of $1.10 vs. estimate $0.95

Sees 1st quarter revenue $17.4 billion vs. estimate of $16.18 billion

Intel raises 2021 dividend by 5%







WAIT AGAIN... Intel 1st quarter adjusted earnings-per-share forecast reported in error.

Sees 1st quarter revenues $18.6 billion vs. estimate of $16.18 billion. The earlier report revenues estimated at $17.4 billion







This is quite a mess to be honest. Nevertheless, the stock is currently trading up $4.35 or 7.4% on the day at $63.





After the close IBM, CSX, Intuitive Surgical are all expected to announce